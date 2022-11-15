Warwick District CPE Variation No.11 - L7 Permit Eligibility

CPE Variation to include various properties along Priory Street and Tachbrook Road in the L7 Permit Zone.

Scheme Overview

To correct an administrative error within the Traffic Regulation Order for permit eligibility, it is necessary to vary the TRO to include the changes as set out in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Documents

Public Notice (PDF, 122 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 112 kB)

Variation No.11 Order (PDF, 284 kB)

Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,607 kB)

Enquires

Any enquiries relating to the Variation Order may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412 071).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Variation Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Variation Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Variation Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.