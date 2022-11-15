Support Worker (Supported Living) RUGBY

Learning Disabilities, Autism, Mental Health

Full time (35 hours per week) and part time shifts available, including evenings, weekends and sleep-ins

Salary £17,472 up to £18,163 per annum (£9.60 up to £9.98 per hour), pro rata for part time hours

Sleep-ins paid at the rate of £70.47 per session

Overtime regularly available

https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/working-for-us/

 

Please read the job description and person specification before completing the online application form.

 

If you require further information please contact Karolina or Jill via

admin@newdirectionsrugby.org.uk

 

The successful applicant will be subject to a full enhanced DBS check and required to subscribe to the DBS Update Service, the costs of which will be reimbursed on successful completion of the 6 month probation period. There is also the requirement to review the Update Service subscription annually, which is refunded upon proof of payment. It is a condition of employment to keep this subscription up to date.

Published: 15th November 2022

