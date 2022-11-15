Bank Support Worker - (Multiple Roles) New Directions
Bank Support Worker - (Multiple Roles)
New Directions
£9.50 per hour for a day shift, £9.89 per hour for a waking night shift
Sleep-ins paid £70.47 per sleep
For more information and how to apply, please visit our website where you will find the job description, person specification and online application form: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/working-for-us/
If you require further information please contact Karolina or Jill via admin@newdirectionsrugby.org.uk
SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS WILL BE SUBJECT TO A FULL ENHANCED DBS CHECK