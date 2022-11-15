Bank Support Worker - (Multiple Roles) New Directions

Bank Support Worker - (Multiple Roles)

New Directions

£9.50 per hour for a day shift, £9.89 per hour for a waking night shift

Sleep-ins paid £70.47 per sleep

For more information and how to apply, please visit our website where you will find the job description, person specification and online application form: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/working-for-us/

If you require further information please contact Karolina or Jill via admin@newdirectionsrugby.org.uk

SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS WILL BE SUBJECT TO A FULL ENHANCED DBS CHECK