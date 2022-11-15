Rangers spread Christmas cheer across Warwickshire Country Parks

Countryside rangers have been busy preparing a packed programme of activities for the winter months, with a feast of Christmassy events guaranteed to get the whole family into the festive spirit.

Every Wednesday morning at 10am, visitors to Kingsbury Water Park will have the chance to join a ranger for the popular Winter Warmer Walks, taking a stroll around some of the best trails on the 600-acre site, and immersing themselves in the natural world. These free guided walks provide an opportunity to escape from any stress you might be experiencing in daily life. The ranger team are there to provide a wellbeing break for an hour, whether giving a space for a friendly natter or offering a distraction by sharing some fascinating facts about the park and the creatures that call it home.

On Sunday 11 December, visitors can join a ranger for a four mile walk around Hartshill Hayes Country Park, traversing the ancient hilly woodland to take in stunning views across Staffordshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire, and even Derbyshire on a clear day.

For the eco-conscious looking to add a touch of Christmas to their homes, the ‘Rustic Reindeer’ workshops at Kingsbury Water Park are one to look out for. During November and December, rangers will help visitors through the process of making a wooden reindeer, full of character, that can sit proudly in the garden or home.

On Saturday 10 December, children can come along to Kingsbury to learn how to design and build a woodland shelter that’s camouflaged, big enough for their team and waterproof(ish!), as the popular den-building event returns.

At Ryton Pools Country Park children can take part in a ‘Fairy Merry Christmas’, in which they’ll decorate their own willow Christmas stars and help the fairies hunt for their missing decorations. Once the decorations are found, youngsters can help decorate the fairy Christmas tree and enjoy toasted marshmallows around the fairy fire.

Again at Ryton Pools, those with an artistic persuasion might jump at the opportunity to create their own Christmas wreath. With all natural materials provided, visitors are free to bring along other decorations of their choice to add a more personal touch. These friendly, informal events are a great way to get that festive feeling ignited, especially with mulled juice and mince pies included.

With all events requiring prior booking, rangers are urging those wishing to join in with the festivities to book their place quickly, as tickets are limited and are expected sell out quickly. Tickets are available now via the Warwickshire Country Parks Eventbrite page.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “With the arrival of morning mists across the meadows and the ground covered in a crisp frost, the changing of the season brings a magical atmosphere to Warwickshire.

“The ranger team have been busy working up this range of activities, so whether you’d like to add a personal touch to your Christmas decorations, or just fancy a stroll with a ranger to learn about our County’s unique wildlife, there’s something for everyone at Warwickshire’s Country Parks this winter.”

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks, visit: www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk