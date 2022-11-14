Warwickshire Fire and Rescue warn residents to avoid counterfeit electrical goods due to fire risk

Warwickshire residents are being warned against purchasing counterfeit electrical goods due to the fire hazards they present.

The advice comes as Electrical Fire Safety Week (20-24 November) begins, and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging care with the purchasing of electric goods.

With the convenience of internet shopping, an increasing number of people are moving away from high street retailers. Online marketplaces are particularly popular, frequently offering products at lower prices, but these marketplaces can act as a platform for third party sellers to distribute their wares to millions of buyers ‘under one roof.’

However, sellers of counterfeit or sub-standard electrical products exploit these online marketplaces due to the ease with which they can sell their goods to a mass market – it can be impossible to know what you are actually buying, with no real guarantee that the product you receive will be genuine.

Previous research from Electrical Safety First has shown that 30 per cent of people who had bought counterfeit electrical products got them from online marketplaces and it can be difficult to determine what products are listed by the retailer themselves or by third-party sellers on marketplace platforms.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “We advise you not to purchase household electrical items that appear to be fake; always look for genuine products that are CE or UKCA marked, properly labelled and with instructions from reputable traders.

“Counterfeit electrical products pose a huge risk as they often contain faulty parts that can overheat and catch fire. Don’t be fooled by packaging or exteriors that might look like the real thing, as these products can lack the essential safety components.

“If a bargain looks too good to be true, the chances are it probably is.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s advice:

If you are buying online, buy from a retailer that you trust, either directly from the manufacturer’s website or a trusted High Street name – that way if something goes wrong, you can return the product for repair or a refund.

Purchasing fake electrical products can be dangerous as they often contain faulty parts that can overheat and catch fire or deliver a fatal electric shock.

If an electrical item’s price looks too good to be true, it probably is

Take care when purchasing electrical items through online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace. Fake or faulty goods can easily be disguised as the real thing. Check to see if sellers have the original proof of purchase and packaging.

Electrical products that contain rechargeable batteries can be a fire hazard, as can the charging devices themselves. Trading Standards advise buyers to only use the charger that has been specifically made for your electrical product model. Buy only from reputable traders selling genuine products and check they have a British or European safety mark when buying.

For more information on keeping your home fire safe visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

If you believe an electrical product is unsafe or dangerous, stop using it immediately and report it to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline, tel: 0808 223 1133 or visit https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/get-more-help/if-you-need-more-help-about-a-consumer-issue/