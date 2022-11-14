Council shares funding for Warwickshire residents in need of cost of living support

Warwickshire’s latest portion of the Government’s Household Support Fund has been allocated to help residents struggling with the cost of living.

The Government has extended its Household Support Fund for local authorities up to 31 March 2023, and Warwickshire County Council has been allocated around £3.47 million. This funding will largely go towards providing food vouchers to benefits eligible families via the Local Welfare Scheme, and some has been committed to enhancing the scheme as well as providing welfare grants to community groups, homelessness charities and other suitable projects.

The Local Welfare Scheme provides emergency support for people in times of unavoidable crisis who have no other means of help. The priority is to fund items necessary for day-to-day living, such as food, water and energy. The extra funding will ensure more flexible support can be offered to help individuals and communities who are struggling financially at this time.

In November and February, automatic awards will be provided to families with children eligible for Free School Meals. Money is provided for food for each eligible child with an additional sum offered per households towards the cost of household energy bills. Eligible families will be contacted this week.

Via the Local Welfare Scheme, residents are also able to apply for emergency funds for food, fuel, personal hygiene, warm clothing, water, broadband and wider essentials.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“Winter is often a time of increased strain for many people, and this year it is exacerbated by the rising costs of living. No one should have to choose between heating their home or feeding their family, and that is why the Local Welfare Scheme exists. We are pleased to receive these additional monies from the Government so we can do more to help those on lower incomes through provision of automatic payments in the form of supermarket vouchers. “The community spirit within Warwickshire is strong, and we are committed to supporting our communities, families and residents in any way we can. There is a lot of information available on our website about the help available, and I strongly encourage anyone who may be struggling to look online and get in touch with us.”

People can contact the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme team on 01926 359182 or 0800 4081448 or visit the Local Welfare Scheme webpage. Families who have received vouchers but are unsure how to redeem them can contact the scheme for support.

Cost of living support, such as help with paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found on the Cost of Living webpages.

