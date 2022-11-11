Warwickshire County Council continues to be a ‘Good’ provider of Adult Community Learning

Learners, councillors and staff from Warwickshire County Council are celebrating after maintaining their ‘Good’ rating in its recent Ofsted inspection of Adult and Community Learning (ACL).

Warwickshire’s ACL Service provides a huge range of courses for adults across the County who want to make a fresh start with learning, to return to learning or continue on their lifelong learning journey.

The Ofsted inspectors noted that ‘learners, who come from a variety of social and ethnically diverse backgrounds, learn in a respectful and supportive environment. They are challenged to do their best by tutors who are sensitive to their needs. As a result, many learners develop their confidence and resilience.’

The inspection team also praised the following areas:

Safe and Happy learning environments – ‘Learners feel safe and well cared for. They know where to go to report any concerns. Learners develop their understanding of life in modern Britain and feel more integrated into their local communities as a result of attending courses.’

Flexibility – ‘Learners benefit from a range of flexible programmes that help to build their knowledge in English, mathematics and digital skills. Learners are better able to communicate effectively at work and when going about their daily lives, including when communicating through digital devices.’

Community Links – ‘Learners benefit from well-developed links with local community organisations. Staff have nurtured effective links with the local resettlement team. They support learners to get quick access to the critical services they need to support their wider lives.’

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, said: “At Warwickshire County Council, we are incredibly proud of our Adult and Community Learning Service. ACL has always enabled learners to be able to invest in themselves through learning new skills or refreshing old ones. Their new skills can help change their career path or support their family, for example by learning how to help their children with their homework”.

“It is fantastic to hear such positive comments from the Ofsted inspectors. It is great news and well-deserved that the Service has managed to maintain its ‘Good’ rating and it’s a fitting testament to the hard work of all the staff involved.”

A copy of the Ofsted Inspection report can be found here: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/42/55276

Find out more about Adult and Community Learning in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/adult-community-learning-5