Warwickshire County Council is looking for its next cohort of graduates. Could you be one of them?

For the fourth consecutive year, Warwickshire County Council is proud to be a part of the Local Government Association’s ‘National Graduate Development Programme’ (NGDP).

The scheme provides an opportunity for current or future graduates to gain an insight into the workings of how a local government organisation runs behind the scenes. The successful candidates have the chance to work in many areas of a busy County Council, from strategic finance to climate change, to supporting vulnerable people and a range of services in between.

The NGDP is a fast-track graduate programme for bright and passionate individuals who want to make a difference while excelling in their own careers. It offers the chance to work directly with communities, but also to influence policies and plans at a senior level. All while earning a graduate salary and completing a leadership and management qualification.

The benefits of the scheme are very clear - the Council has welcomed several bright, enthusiastic, individuals with leadership potential intotheorganisation who have made a real mark. Every year, the graduates enjoy a varied and diverse programme of work during their first few months. The Council now hopes to further extend welcome to more graduates who can start, and hopefully grow, their local government career. The scheme offers local graduates the opportunity to help positively shape the area they and their family live in.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, Andy Jenns recognises the importance of the programme: “As an organisation we’re proud to now be in our fourth year participating in this flagship national graduate programme for local government.

“It is vital that we continue to recruit high quality graduates to work with us in a variety of areas, as they provide a fresh approach to critical business areas and service needs, and build a pipeline of future talent. This year we’d particularly like to encourage graduates local to Warwickshire to consider applying for the scheme, enabling them to positively shape the area they live in.”

The scheme is open for applications until 12pm, Wednesday 4 January 2023. Find out more and apply.