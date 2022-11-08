Operation Wreath: Warwickshire’s High Sheriff plans to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday 2022

Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2022/23, is planning to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in each of Warwickshire’s five Districts and Boroughs.

David Kelham, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff is planning to mark Armistice Day 2022 – Friday 11 November – and Remembrance Sunday – Sunday 13 November – by laying a Wreath at 20 War Memorials around the County.

Operation Wreath will see David, (who has not the ability to be in more than one place at once), supported by both veterans and youth organisations lay wreaths in the following locations:

Warwick Kenilworth Whitnash Royal Leamington Spa Wellesbourne Southam Rugby Shipston Bidford-on-Avon Studley Alcester Stratford Nuneaton Bedworth Bulkington Kingsbury Coleshill Atherstone Polesworth Water Orton

In-person, the High Sheriff will be laying wreaths at memorial services in Bedworth, ‘the town that never forgets’ at 11.00am on Armistice Day, the 11th November and later that day, when it is 11.00am in Canada, a wreath in recognition of the service of commonwealth troops at the cross of sacrifice in Stratford-upon-Avon cemetery where there are over 100 Canadian Graves. He will be at Coleshill on Remembrance Sunday.

Speaking about Operation Wreath, David Kelham said: “One of the things I was very clear about when I took the role of High Sheriff is that I wanted to mark the season of remembrance across the county was to give thanks for sacrifices in the service of others and respect for those who still serve. This is one of the many things that brings together the county.

“I am delighted that I have been supported in this plan by recent veterans, working with the Veteran’s Contact Point, and by some of our wonderful uniformed youth organisations: the Police Cadets, the Scouts and the Guides.

“I hope his project will encourage people to get out and find out more about their local War Memorials and the stories that they commemorate as well as reaching out to those who have recently served.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriffs in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding and love of our County and the drive to want to make a positive impact during their time in the role.

“Operation Wreath’ is a great idea to involve more young people and recent veterans as part of the civic ceremonies at the War Memorials in Warwickshire’s large population centres.”

Find out more about the High Sheriff of Warwickshire here: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/#

David is still looking for nominations for the annual High Sheriff Awards. Do you know someone who deserves the recognition? Find out more and make a nomination here: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/high-sheriff-awards

Find out more about the Warwickshire Crimebeat, The high Sheriff’s charity of 2022/23, here: https://www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk/

Find out more on the Veterans Contact Point here: https://veteranscontactpoint.org.uk/

