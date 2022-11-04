Hedge cutting starts as bird nesting season finishes

Warwickshire County Council started hedge cutting this week now that bird nesting season is well and truly over.

Overgrown hedges may obstruct sight lines and the clear view of motorists at junctions and on bends, they can block footpaths; obscure traffic signs and street lights and increase the risk of accidents.

Although many hedges along the roadside are the adjacent landowner’s responsibility, the County Council manages and cuts 275km of County Council-owned hedges and also, a number of safety critical sites.

Additional County Council managed hedges may be added to the programme if Locality Officers spot hedges in need of a cut as they travel the network, or members of the public inform the team of a site needing attention.

Many hedges along the public highway are not owned by the County Council. If a private hedge is in need of some maintenance, the team will contact the landowner asking them to undertake the works.

In Warwickshire, hedges are cut by a specialist contractor using tractor-mounted flail hedge cutters.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways said:

“It’s vital for us to ensure hedges don’t impair access and visibility while at the same time we avoid sensitive times of year for plants and wildlife. However, residents and landowners are responsible for their own trees and hedges, particularly if they are overhanging the road or pavement. So, we’d like to remind people that now is a good time to prune because there is less foliage and birds are no longer nesting.”

If overgrown hedges are causing an obstruction, or visibility issues to a road, street sign or lighting, residents can report it to the County Council via:

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reportit