Every day is a dog’s day in Kineton Manor Nursing Home – you will always see dogs here in different situations with residents and staff.

Herbie sits mostly in reception with his ‘mum’, waiting for visitors to arrive (who frequently bring him treats). He waits patiently for Ben – one of our volunteers, who regularly gives him biscuits in return for tricks.

When Herbie feels like socialising he goes to the lounge looking for cuddles from residents. Some will sneak him a biscuit! One of our dogs is called Marmite. She lives here with Nigel (one of the residents). She enjoys lying in her basket at Nigel’s feet and will give him a scratch when she wants to go out for a walk with him. We have had many other dogs previously including Bertie – a little Shih tzu who was the centre of his owner’s world.

Our hairdresser, Julie brings her dog George (a Lhasa Apso) to work with her. He has a gorgeous character and enjoys a run in the garden with staff. The residents love to see him when they go to have their hair done.

Another resident, Anne receives a visit every week from her dog Pip who loves to sit on her lap and gets lots of cuddles. His tail is constantly wagging when he sees other people.

The names of other visiting dogs form a long list. There is no discrimination against any dog, large or small, resident or non-resident, whatever breed, they are all treated with the same love and respect because they are of the highest priority for our residents.