Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) All Birds Must Be Housed in England

To help prevent the spread of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu), from Monday 7th November 2022, all poultry and captive birds must be housed

The housing measures legally require all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks from the disease.

This order applies equally to large businesses, smallholders and people who may keep a small number of birds in their back garden.

Over the last year, the United Kingdom has faced its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza with over 200 cases confirmed since late October 2021.

The new housing measures build on the strengthened biosecurity measures that were brought in as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in October.

The UK Health Security Agency continue to advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advice remains unchanged, that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Housing and bio security guidance