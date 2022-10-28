HRH The Princess Royal visits Warwickshire to attend the Women in Logistics Conference 2022

Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Mr Tim Cox, received HRH The Princess Royal to the county as she attended the annual Women in Logistics Conference in Warwick.

On Thursday 13 October, Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Mr Tim Cox, received HRH The Princess Royal to the county as she attended the annual Women in Logistics Conference at Volvo Trucks UK and Ireland, Wedgnock Lane, Warwick. The Princess Royal was also welcomed by Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council, Monica Fogarty, alongside other key Warwickshire dignitaries attending the event.

HRH The Princess Royal is a patron for the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (UK), also known as CILT UK, which is the Chartered body for professionals involved in the movement of goods and people, and their associated supply chains.

The conference, titled “Use Us or Lose Us: Retaining and Upskilling your workforce”, discussed a variety of current and important issues surrounding the logistics industry. These ranged from challenges requiring workers to upskill or retrain, and worker productivity levels, to disruption to the labour market following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Princess Royal listened attentively as a range of experienced speakers explored the different topics with attendees and encouraged discussions and conversations throughout the day on ways to make industry improvements.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham; the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Parminder Singh Birdi; the Chair of Warwick District Council, Councillor Mini Mangat; and the Chairman of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Dave Humphreys.

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“It was a pleasure to receive HRH The Princess Royal to Warwickshire for the attendance of the Women in Logistics Conference. Logistics and transport play an important role in our county, especially as we are located so centrally within the UK. “The conference provided a great opportunity for HRH The Princess Royal to engage with key figures within the industry as well as representatives of Warwickshire in order to better understand the current issues faced by this industry and how these issues can be addressed.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Logistics and transport are vital parts of Warwickshire’s infrastructure, and we value the issues raised in this conference so that we can make future improvements in our county. It was a privilege to have HRH The Princess Royal visit Warwickshire for this conference, and we hope that the topics discussed will enable us to improve Warwickshire to make it the best it can be, now and for future generations.”

To find out more about the role of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/

To find out more about the life and work of The Princess Royal, visit www.royal.uk/the-princess-royal

For further information about the CILT UK, visit https://ciltuk.org.uk/