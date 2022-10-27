Gypsy Lane, Nuneaton - 40mph Speed Limit Order

The land at Yew Tree Farm has been granted permission for housing development with access off Gipsy Lane. In order to improve safety of the junction, it is proposed that the speed limit is reduced.

Scheme Overview

The land at Yew Tree Farm, adjacent to Gipsy Lane, has previously been granted planning permission for a housing development, with access off Gipsy Lane. In order to avoid danger to persons or other traffic using the road and for preventing the likelihood of any such danger arising, it is proposed that the speed limit is reduced from the existing National Speed Limit to 40 miles per hour as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 86 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 71 kB)

40mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 84 kB)

PTRO22-022-01 Gypsy Lane Consultation Plan (PDF, 2,108 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 071).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 25 November 2022.