Warwickshire County Council offering free electric blanket tests this week

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is offering residents the chance to have their electric blankets tested in readiness for the colder winter temperatures.

With the cost of energy increasing and more people likely to turn to electric blankets this winter for warmth, WCC and Warwickshire Trading Standards are teaming up to help people stay safe and warm.

This week, there are several testing events taking place throughout the County, where residents can take their blankets along to be checked. All tests are free and there’s no need to book in advance.

If you have an electric blanket or know of an elderly or vulnerable resident with a blanket, please encourage them to come along and get their blanket tested. Testing will be available at the fire stations below on the following dates:

Monday 24th October 2022: Nuneaton Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Tuesday 25th October 2022: Rugby Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Wednesday 26th October 2022: Leamington Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Thursday 27th October 2022: Stratford Upon Avon Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Friday 28th October 2022: Alcester Fire Station - 10am till 4pm

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service offers will be on hand to provide safety tips and advice.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “We know that people will start to dig out their electric blankets as they look to stay warm this winter, particularly as the cost of heating increases.

“However, these blankets may be several years old so it’s vital that they are checked over to ensure they’re safe. Old electric blankets are much more likely to develop faults that can lead to fires. Any signs of wear and tear, or damage to the electrical plugs and cables can be a real danger.



“We want to help reduce any risk from fire and keep you safe in your homes this winter.”

For more safety tips visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/electricblanket.