Looking back on an extraordinary Commonwealth Games Summer

Warwickshire County Council has released a new video looking back on the extraordinary women’s and men’s cycling road races this summer.

Watch the video now:

Several events in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games took place in Warwickshire over the summer. These included the Women’s and Men’s Road Cycling Races along the historic streets of Warwick and the lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, which took place in Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa.

The Road Race was particularly exciting for Warwickshire residents as it was one of only a few events within the Games that spectators could access and enjoy without a ticket. Tens of thousands of residents took the opportunity on 7 August and lined the streets along the route to watch the excitement of the Women’s and Men’s cycle races.

During the period of the Games, Warwick and Leamington Spa both enjoyed festival atmospheres as the Games were brought live to the town via giant screens. Other entertainment contributed to the atmosphere, bringing in hoards of spectators and providing a much-needed boost to the town centre economies.

Medals in the Women’s race, which began at 8 am, were won by:

Gold Medal – Georgia Baker, Australia

Silver Medal – Neah Evans, Scotland

Bronze Medal – Sarah Roy, Australia

Medals in the Men’s race, which began at 12:30 pm, were won by

Gold Medal – Aaron Gate, New Zealand

Silver Medal – Daryl Impey, South Africa

Bronze Medal – Finn Crockett, Scotland

Warwickshire County Council has now released a new video, giving residents the opportunity to relive some of the excitement of the road races.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “What a fantastic day for Warwickshire the road races were and what an incredible once-in-a-generation summer of sport for our region!

“In the women’s and men’s road races we were treated to a magnificent day of action and excitement thanks to all the competitors and spectators who turned out in Warwick under bright sunshine and blue skies to enjoy the event.

“Once again, Warwickshire showed that it is the go-to county for hosting world-class cycling events after the success in recent years of the Women’s Tours and the Tour of Britain.

“We have once again made the most of the opportunity to showcase everything the area has to offer to an international audience. With millions watching on television around the world, the event was a huge boost to our international recognition and to our local economy.”

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-yFTSyFGcU