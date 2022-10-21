This is opportunity: Meet Jason Williams, Senior Legal Assistant in Warwickshire Legal Services at Warwickshire County Council

“If you are looking to start your legal journey and make an impact, then Warwickshire County Council is the right place to do that."

“If you are looking to start your legal journey and make an impact, then Warwickshire County Council is the right place to do that. You gain great exposure to different types of law, which can help you find out about more specialist areas that might peak your interest.”

Warwickshire Legal Services is Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC’s) in-house legal team, providing legal support, advice, and representation across a broad range of legal disciplines. The award-winning legal team of over 120 committed and capable staff continue to act with integrity, expertise, and flair to repeatedly achieve success for the County and beyond, including other public sector clients.

Jason Williams works as a Senior Legal Assistant in Warwickshire Legal Services and joined WCC in 2018 after completing his law degree and an LPC. He currently works as part of the Governance team with a focus on investigating Data Security Incidents and providing advice to the authority in order to minimise risk.

Jason said: “At Warwickshire County Council there are a wide variety of matters I assist with, from working with senior management providing recommendations based on quarterly breach trends, to delivering workshop meetings with fellow legal staff to assist with Governance-related queries. I also regularly advise on high-risk incidents which involve cooperating with multiple agencies in order to contain risks from any data breaches. Through this work I can provide valuable support to clients, whilst also affording myself opportunities to cultivate my own knowledge and experience in a very rounded way.”

Warwickshire Legal Services is one of the many areas across the Council that places a huge focus on staff development and support, which creates a motivating team environment for Legal Services to succeed and achieve in whilst making a meaningful difference to real people.

Jason said: “Warwickshire Legal Services provides me with a supportive and challenging environment, which is ideal for proactive and caring staff to thrive in. The teams here have a deep rooted ‘grow your own’ approach, and I find that evident in the way Legal Services regularly considers how staff can be developed to benefit the department and their own personal career development, be it though their Training Contract Program or secondment opportunities.”

“Working as an employee for the last four years in Warwickshire Legal Services, I can say my time spent here has been really varied, challenging, and exciting. It has also led to me making fantastic working connections throughout the whole of the Council. If you are looking to start your legal journey and make an impact, then Warwickshire County Council is the right place to do that. You gain great exposure to different types of law, which can help you find out about more specialist areas that might peak your interest.”

WCC employees are continuously given the opportunity to explore and further their career, and being responsible for the diverse needs of the county means there are a variety of opportunities for everyone. If you are someone who is prepared to get stuck in, who wants to do the best job possible, and who approaches everything with passion and purpose, then we want you to work for us! Find out more about joining us at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs

You can find out more about Warwickshire Legal Services at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls