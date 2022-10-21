Moving and Handling (4-Day) Train the Trainer

Course Overview

This four day course will provide you with the knowledge, skills and confidence to train others in the moving and handling of people and in the conducting of manual handling risk assessments.

Who Will Benefit?

This course is for those with a responsibility for health and safety and welfare of staff and clients with regards to the moving and handling of people.

Assessment and Certification

Course assessment comprises:

a one hour, 15 minute ‘open-book’ assignment to determine your theoretical understanding of the course content;

completion of a risk assessment document based on a case study as a group activity;

a practical skills assessment, which takes place continuously over the final two days of the course.

This course is quality assured and regulated as a Level 4 Customised Award by RoSPA Qualifications. Furthermore, it is a Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT) Approved Learning Award, certified by the CPD Certification Service and aligned to the Skills for Health Core Skills Training Framework (CSTF). Upon successful completion of this training you will receive a certificate from EDGE Services and a Level 4 Customised Award from RoSPA Qualifications. Both certificates are valid for two years.

Course Aims and Intended Learning Outcomes

By the end of the course you will:

be able to demonstrate a sound knowledge of relevant legislation that affects you, your job, your employer and employees;

understand the workings of the spine and how to reduce the risks of spinal injury;

be able to demonstrate an appreciation of the principles of biomechanics;

be able to demonstrate an appreciation of ergonomics and anthropometrics

be able to demonstrate a sound knowledge of risk assessment;

be able to demonstrate a sound knowledge of ‘controversial techniques’;

be able to demonstrate a sound knowledge of up-to-date practical skills in the moving and handling of adults in a care setting;

to demonstrate the skills and confidence to convey manual handling knowledge and skills to others.

Please Note: This course also offers a Refresher

People Handling and Risk Assessment Key Trainer's Certificate (Refresher/Update)

Course Overview

To update your 'Key Trainer's Certificate' and to ensure that you keep abreast of new legislation and developments in manual handling, EDGE recommend a ‘Refresher/Update’ course at least every two years. This two day course will further advance your professional development and manual handling skills, and provide you with a valuable opportunity to trade experience with others.

Who Will Benefit?

This two day course is designed for those who have previously attended the EDGE ‘People Handling and Risk Assessment Key Trainer’s Certificate’ or similar course. If you have not previously been trained by EDGE you will be required to provide proof of your original qualification (please visit our FAQ section for further details).

Assessment and Certification

Course assessment comprises:

a practical skills assessment, which takes place continuously throughout the course;

informal Q&A throughout the duration of the course.

This course is assured and regulated as Customised Advanced Level 4 Award by RoSPA Qualifications. Furthermore, it is a Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT) Approved Learning Award, certified by the CPD Certification Service and aligned to the Skills for Health Core Skills Training Framework (CSTF). Upon successful completion of this training you will receive a certificate from EDGE Services and a Customised Advanced Level 4 Award from RoSPA Qualifications. Both certificates are valid for two years.

Course Aims and Intended Learning Outcomes

By the end of the course you will: