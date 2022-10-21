RISK ASSESSMENT AWARENESS

Course Duration: 6 Hours

This risk assessment training course is ideal for anyone involved in providing health and social care. There is useful information on how to assess risks to service users and those involved in their care. Care plans are explained along with practical measures to reduce the risks identified.

Course Content

Course Assessment and Certification

Assessment: There is no formal assessment although the trainer will check understanding and involvement of all students throughout the duration of the course.

Certification: On successful completion of the course students will receive a certificate of attendance which is valid for 3 years.