Risk Assessment Awareness training course
RISK ASSESSMENT AWARENESS
Course Duration: 6 Hours
This risk assessment training course is ideal for anyone involved in providing health and social care. There is useful information on how to assess risks to service users and those involved in their care. Care plans are explained along with practical measures to reduce the risks identified.
Course Content
- Why Risk Assessment matters
- Understanding role and requirements of HSE, CQC, Coroners
- Understanding concept of ‘reasonable risk’
- Ability to identify risk or level of risk at corporate and individual levels
- Common Risk areas
- Applying the 5 step approach
- Balanced decision making in relation to risk
- Roles and Responsibilities in the process
- Mitigation and escalation of risk
- Assessing current level of risk
- Developing control measures
- Understanding the importance of regular and dynamic review of risk assessments
- Risk Assessment as part of the Care Planning process
- Required content of all areas of Risk assessment documentation
- What does Defensible Documentation look like
- Clear information – readability and understanding
Course Assessment and Certification
Assessment: There is no formal assessment although the trainer will check understanding and involvement of all students throughout the duration of the course.
Certification: On successful completion of the course students will receive a certificate of attendance which is valid for 3 years.