Pop-up Post Office to open in Nuneaton Library to restore service

Pop-up Post Office solution to open at Nuneaton Library and Information Centre.

A pop-up Post Office is to open at Nuneaton Library this month to restore Post Office service to the town centre.

There will be a Post Office counter at Nuneaton Library, Church Street, Nuneaton, CV11 4DR.

This service will begin on Tuesday 25 October at 9am.

The opening hours will be Monday: 10am – 5.30pm; Tuesday to Thursday: 9am – 5.30pm; Friday: 9am – 5pm; Saturday: 10am – 1pm.

This will provide 44 hours of Post Office services a week for the convenience of customers.

The previous Nuneaton Post Office at 38-39 Abbey Gate Shopping Precinct, closed at the end of August due to operational reasons.

Since then, Post Office has been working hard with Warwickshire to restore service after the unplanned closure.

The temporary Post Office will be on the ground floor of the library. It is easily accessible.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said:

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Post Office customers to be able to take advantage of the range of services available at Nuneaton Library. From browsing and borrowing books; through to local studies and family history; bookable computers with printing facilities; and events and activities for children and young people. All of these services and more are available to library members and joining is simple and free."

Anne Murphy, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said:

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community. We are delighted to be providing a pop-up Post Office at Nuneaton Library. We sincerely thank Warwickshire County Council for providing this location in the town centre. We apologise for the inconvenience to our customers at Nuneaton Post Office, who have had disruption with this branch temporarily closed for two periods of time this year."

There are also alternative Post Offices in Queens Road and Tomkinson Road in Nuneaton.