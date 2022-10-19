Warwickshire County Council thanks emergency services on 999 Day

Representatives gathered at Shire Hall to celebrate emergency services day.

On Wednesday 19 October, representatives from Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Warwickshire’s emergency services gathered outside Shire Hall to show their respect and support on 999 Day. They marked the occasion with a special flag-raising ceremony and a 2-minutes silence to commemorate emergency services personnel who have lost their lives because of their work. Flags were also raised at fire stations across Warwickshire.

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, usually takes place on 9th September each year but was rescheduled following the death of the Queen, the day before.

Emergency Services Day is a Royal and Government backed national day and an opportunity for the country to pay tribute to the almost two million people who work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services. It was founded by police officer Tom Scholes-Fogg and celebrates its 5th birthday this year.

The event formally begins with 999 Day flags being raised across the UK at 9am to mark the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month, followed by two minutes’ silence to remember the more than 7,500 members of the emergency services killed in the line of duty and the many more killed as a result of their service.

The ceremony at Shire Hall was attended by WCC Chief Executive Monica Fogarty, WFRS Area Commander Jon Laight, WCC Portfolio Holder for WFRS Councillor Andy Crump, High Sheriff David Kelham, Deputy Lieutenant Warwickshire Clare Sawdon JP (representing Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox), West Midlands Ambulance Service Development Operations Manager and Clinical Team Mentor Lucille Hobbs and firefighters from WFRS.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for WFRS at WCC, said:

“We all take for granted that help will be there when we need it, when in reality, this wouldn’t the case without the sacrifice of the emergency services personnel who take great risks to keep us safe. The past few years have seen an immense strain on our emergency service, yet these brave and resilient individuals continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities. A heartfelt thank you, today and every day, and I hope people from across the nation have been able to join us in showing their gratitude.”

Jon Laight, Area Commander at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, said:

“999 Day is an opportunity for us to think about all those Emergency Services workers throughout the country who contribute to making sure Britain stays safe.

“We had to postpone from September due to the sad passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II, so I know all around the country today people have been having a 2 minutes silence to think about and really be grateful for all the amazing work 999 services do throughout the country, every single day.”

Lucille Hobbs, Development Operations Manager and Clinical Team Mentor at West Midlands Ambulance Service, said:

“On 999 day, we say thanks to our colleagues from not just the ambulance service, but all services.

"As COVID-19 rules have relaxed over the last 12 months, we have experienced more pressures and demand on our services than ever before. Thank you to our colleagues who continue to work together to provide the highest level of care to our patients.”