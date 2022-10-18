Food Labelling Webinar for Warwickshire Food Businesses

Allergen webinar launched

Warwickshire food businesses requiring help and advice to label their food correctly now have a new resource they can refer to, created by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service.

The ‘Warwickshire food labelling and allergen advice’ YouTube video is a 30-minute webinar to help businesses correctly label their pre-packed, loose and pre-packed for direct sale foods. Great for an update on the requirements of Natashas' Law and providing allergen information to consumers, whichever way it is sold!

The webinar provides plenty of easy-to-follow guidance, practical examples and directs businesses to further resources they can take advantage of.

Webinar