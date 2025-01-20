PA roles Penderels Trust

Personal Assistant (Multiple Roles)

Penderels Trust

What is a PA?

As a personal assistant (or PA for short), you will be employed directly by an individual with a disability or long-term health condition who needs support to live independently. You will work closely with the individual you support and their home will usually be your place of work although you may be required to support your employer when they go out. As each person is different, the role of each PA is very different.

What experience do I need to be a PA?

Whilst experience of providing care and support, whether as a paid job or for someone in your family, can be helpful, it is not essential.

Having the right type of values and skills is much more important. Do you have good communication skills? Are you understanding and kind? Are you responsible and reliable? If so, you could be a great PA.

The link to the recruitment portal is Career Opportunities for Personal Assistants.