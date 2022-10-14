Up to £4.5m cost-of-living support package for Warwickshire residents

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has agreed a package of measures to relieve the financial burden on residents who may be struggling with rising living costs.

Due to a range of factors including increasing inflation and the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people around the country are finding it difficult to keep on top of their household bills such as food and energy. The Government recently introduced a support package, and Warwickshire County Council has announced additional local measures to provide further help to residents and local businesses.

Warwickshire County Council support includes:

Allocation of the Government-funded Household Support Fund via the Local Welfare Scheme, which provides £3.47m support for the most vulnerable residents

Creation of an online Cost of Living Hub, a website offering practical and financial advice from County, District and Borough Councils and other partners

Accelerating the laptop lending programme, as part of digital inclusion work

Establishing and extending partnerships with supermarkets and mobile apps that sell unwanted supermarket stock

Promotion of existing spaces, such as libraries and museums, as warm spaces

Increasing the scope of the countywide partnership working to improve access to financial support for people in need

Expanding criteria for the Warwickshire Recovery and Investment Fund to allow for investments in business activities that reduce energy use

A communications campaign to promote available support

Up to £1 million of additional County Council funding has been proposed, which would go towards additional initiatives, such as the creation of a network of warm spaces, extension and support for community supermarkets and food banks, and providing more activities in libraries.

These measures are in addition to the support already available. More information can be found on the Warwickshire Cost of Living pages.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“We know that Warwickshire residents are already feeling the strain of the increased costs of living. It is important that we act quickly to get support out to those who need it as soon as possible, particularly those who are most in need.” “Our response builds on the national offer and makes use of the existing resources, networks and partnerships that we have. The challenge is significant, but we have fantastic partners and great communities in Warwickshire, and we can work together to tackle it.”

Existing support, such as help with paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found on the Cost of Living webpages.

Information to stay safe and well can be found on our Wellness webpages.