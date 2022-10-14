Youth workers increasing the support for young people in Warwickshire with new ‘pop up’ vans

Every young person in Warwickshire deserves to have a bright future, and this is the aim of the Targeted Youth Support service (TYS) at Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

The team are providing support to even more young people across the county after acquiring two ‘pop up’ vans, one in the North and one in the South of the county.

The vans are currently being used by youth workers to take part in detached work and project work in the evenings. They’re easy to locate for the young people, in local parks and in estates and the vans will make it easier for the team to meet with young people as they are bringing a space to them – which will be especially useful during the coming winter.

Youth workers can support up to 25 young people in one evening in each van. The vans are fully decked out with seating inside and an awning on the side. They’re also equipped with sports equipment, a BBQ, music, deck chairs and much more for young people to be able to visit and spend time there.

A young person in Warwickshire who has visited one of the vans said: "Having a place we can meet youth workers where we can sit, and chat is great”. Another young person has added "It’s like we are on a camping trip, it’s really cosy!”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Warwickshire County council added: “Our youth workers do excellent work supporting young people and contributing to making Warwickshire a child friendly county where young people can live, learn and grow.

“Utilising these youth work vans is a fantastic way to keep young people connected and engaged in positive activity and to be heard. I’m very proud of our youth teams and all they have done to give young people a voice, a place in their community and an opportunity to reach their full potential. The use of these vans has had a really positive impact on our young people so far, and I look forward to seeing this develop further.”

The Council’s youth work service is made up of a small team of dedicated, professionally qualified youth workers who use their own knowledge, skills and experience to build positive relationships with young people aged 11 to 18 years. Good youth work promotes young people’s personal and social development and enables them to have a voice, influence and place in their communities and society as a whole. It builds resilience and character and gives young people the confidence and life skills they need to live, learn, work and achieve.

Residents might see youth workers engaging with young people out in streets and parks offering one-to-one support. Young people will know if they are approached by a Warwickshire County Council Youth Worker and the youth work vans are branded. Anyone who is unsure can contact Targeted Youth Support by calling Children’s Social Care on 01926 428142 or emailing tys@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information on Warwickshire’s youth service, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice