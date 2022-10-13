Warwickshire informal carers called forward for COVID-19 Autumn Booster and Flu vaccinations

In accordance with the latest NHS guidelines, Warwickshire County Council is inviting carers of all ages to come forward to have their free COVID-19 Autumn Booster and Flu vaccinations.

Anyone aged 16 and above who receives carers allowance, or who is the main carer of an elderly or disabled person who is at increased risk from flu or COVID-19, is eligible for both vaccines. This group also includes people who provide unpaid care for a family member, close friend or neighbour.

Carers who are known to GPs and who have a ‘carer’s flag’ on their primary care record will receive invitations to book both their COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines as soon as they are eligible.

Carers can also self-declare and book their COVID-19 booster vaccination via the National Booking Service, by calling 119, or by finding a walk-in appointment through the online vaccination walk-in finder, and should approach their GP or pharmacy for further information about how to access the flu vaccine.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “ We know that many unpaid carers are unaware of the need to register with their GP or Local Authority. In addition to getting your COVID-19 booster and flu jab, by registering officially as an unpaid carer, you may be entitled to certain benefits, a full carers assessment to identify any needs you may have, wellbeing support and access to a wider community of other unpaid carers. Please do register and get the support that is available to you today.”

The new All-Age carers service, Caring Together Warwickshire, launches in October. To access information, support and advice please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

Further information about the COVID-19 autumn booster is available online, and separate flu vaccination guidance for social care workers and carers has also been published.