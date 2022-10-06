Just a few days left to apply to the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund

There is still time for community and voluntary organisations to apply for funding from the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund round two.

All applications should aim to build community capacity and improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Warwickshire in both urban and rural areas. We would love to see initiatives that:

Improve community assets and their sustainability

Improve access to services

Improve financial capability

Support residents with the current cost-of-living crisis

Reduce loneliness and isolation

Improve physical and/or mental health and wellbeing

Promote equalities and inclusivity

Improve the physical environment or reduce the environmental impact.

The previous rounds of grant funding have supported a range of community groups across Warwickshire. Among them, HEaRT Community Group which was formed from two existing community groups - Friends of East Rugby Group and Abbots Farm Community Group, received grant funding twice in the last two years.

Jill Dwyer, Co-chair of HEaRT, said: “The first project was to respond to a need for and a lack of provision of sport and activity in Hillmorton by kick-starting easily accessible and fun coach-led fitness and sports programmes in the local area, and the second project was to support the provision of a free community festival.”

Jill has advice for other groups considering making an application: “I would encourage other community groups to investigate the funding available through the Councillors' grants. They can allow you to kick-start a new local activity, connect your residents together and promote a healthier and happier community. Without the support of the Councillors' grants, HEaRT would not have been able to deliver the activity, fun and the opportunities to meet, make friends and connect with others that have benefitted so many residents.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture Councillor Heather Timms, added:

"The Councillor grant fund is an integral part of the Council’s commitment to making Warwickshire the best it can be. County Councillors are a fundamental link between the Council and our communities and I am delighted that projects that have received financial contributions have made a really positive difference to their local communities. “I would encourage voluntary and community groups not to miss out on this opportunity and to act quickly to get their application in before the deadline on 16 October.”

For further information about grants specific to areas, please contact the locality team as follows:

Stratford: you can contact Dominika Stockham, on 07825856808 or email dominikastockham@warwickshire.gov.uk

Warwick: you can contact Alistair Rigby on 07881 920605 or email alistairrigby@warwickshire.gov.uk

Rugby: you can contact Jennifer McCabe on 07887 650641 or email jennifermccabe@warwickshire.gov.uk

Nuneaton and Bedworth: you can contact Chris Florance on 07887 737315 or email chrisflorance@warwickshire.gov.uk

North Warwickshire: you can contact Cheryl Jones on 074433 45610 or email cheryljones@warwickshire.gov.uk

Organisations or groups can apply online for Councillor Grant Funding. The deadline for applications for the second round of funding is 16 October 2022 at 5pm.

For more information about the Councillor Grant Fund in Warwickshire and the available funding please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants