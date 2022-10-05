Three Warwickshire groups receive special trees from Platinum Jubilee Tree of Trees sculpture as new planting season begins

Three charity organisations in Warwickshire have been successfully nominated by the Warwickshire Lieutenancy to receive trees from the Platinum Jubilee.

Three charity organisations in Warwickshire have been successfully nominated by the Warwickshire Lieutenancy to each receive a tree from The Queen’s Green Canopy Tree of Trees sculpture, which was displayed outside Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend earlier this year.

The three groups to receive a Platinum Jubilee tree in Warwickshire are:

Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association (Leamington Branch) , which is an empowering women’s organisation that promotes religious and secular education amongst women, all in the spirit of sisterhood. The group are currently working on a project to plant 100,000 new trees in the UK to celebrate 100 years of their organisation, including 10,000 new trees in the Midlands.

, which is an empowering women's organisation that promotes religious and secular education amongst women, all in the spirit of sisterhood. The group are currently working on a project to plant 100,000 new trees in the UK to celebrate 100 years of their organisation, including 10,000 new trees in the Midlands. Brandon Marsh Voluntary Conservation Team have put their efforts into transforming a former quarry site into a rich and vibrant nature reserve full of wildlife, whilst also providing a positive opportunity for people to learn new skills and make a difference.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust continues to care for five preserved homes and gardens linked to Shakespeare and his family, as well as managing a library, museum and archives which have been designated as being of international importance. The Trust will plant their tree so that it can be enjoyed for many years to come by the general public.

All 350 British native trees that featured in the 21-metre-tall Tree of Trees sculpture, designed by Heatherwick Studio, have been donated across the country to a variety of community groups and organisations. The sculpture highlighted the importance of trees and nature as well as the success of the first round of QGC tree-planting, which encouraged over a million trees to be planted between October 2021 to March 2022.

As tree-planting season begins again this month, the QGC continues to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 remarkable years of service by creating a legacy in tribute to her leadership that will benefit current and future generations. Everyone from individuals, schools, care homes and early year providers, to faith groups, charities, businesses, and more are encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees this Jubilee year. To get involved, visit The Queen’s Green Canopy website, and remember to add your tree to The Queen’s Green Canopy map. People can also choose to mark the occasion by gifting a tree in memory of Her Late Majesty, or with a physical or virtual commemorative plaque.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture, and the Environment, said:

“The important role played by trees, both in capturing harmful carbon emissions from our atmosphere and providing habitation for local wildlife, cannot be understated. “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a great initiative to honour Her Late Majesty, to support our local ecosystems, and to help tackle climate change, and the County Council has made its own commitment to plant a tree for each resident which equates to over 500,000 trees. “It has been encouraging to see so many new trees planted across Warwickshire over the past year, and we hope that the scale of this work will inspire even more people to get involved in planting their own trees this tree-planting season.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, who is the King’s representative in the county, said:

“The Tree of Trees sculpture highlighted the importance of trees and nature to all, and was a great way to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee as Her Late Majesty planted over 1,500 trees all over the world throughout the course of her 70-year reign. “Following the wishes of King Charles III, The Queen’s Green Canopy has been extended until March 2023 to give people even more time to plant trees as part of the initiative or to gift a tree in her memory. “Everyone can get involved in planting a tree, whether you have space for an individual tree or a larger woodland project, and each tree planted will make a positive and lasting difference to Warwickshire for generations to come.”

With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC also supports with Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to plant a tree for every Warwickshire resident across the county. Tree planting plays a significant role in contributing to the Council's commitment to addressing the global climate change emergency and will restore parts of the Ancient Forest of Arden and other landscape character areas, which once covered most of the county and beyond into Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

Planting trees is also a practical and positive step to take to tackle climate change as trees produce oxygen and help remove harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while creating beautiful, uplifting outdoor environments and improving biodiversity by providing new habitats for wildlife. They create shade when it's very hot, help reduce the risk of flooding, and studies have shown that planting them, and getting out amongst them, is also great for physical and mental wellbeing.

