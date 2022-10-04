Pharmacy needs assessment report published.

Residents and pharmacists across Coventry and Warwickshire shared their thoughts and experiences of local pharmacy services as part of the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).

The results of the survey have been reviewed and the PNA report has identified a set of recommendations which will support development and delivery of services.

The report is available to view online here.

The purpose of the PNA is to look at the existing pharmacy provision across the region, understand the services residents require from their pharmacy to ensure that the pharmacy provision continues to meet the resident's needs.

The report concluded that there is currently good pharmacy provision across Coventry and Warwickshire and nationally, pharmacy consultations save more than 24 million GP appointments every year. The Coventry and Warwickshire community pharmacy steering group will continue to monitor the pharmacy provision and will support the ongoing delivery of services.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Thank you to all of our residents who took the time to take part in the PNA survey. Your input has helped to shape the report and our understanding of what you need from your local pharmacy. The Coventry and Warwickshire pharmacy steering group will continue to monitor the recommendations from the report to ensure the provision meets local needs.”

Councillor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, added:

“I would like to thank residents and pharmacies from across the patch for sharing their thoughts and experiences of using local services. Pharmacies are an important part of local communities, and it is important that they continue to meet the needs of residents. “The recommendations provide us with the flexibility to help us understand where pharmacies continue to perform well, but also identify any potential gaps to service delivery going forwards that need improvement so the Council, NHS partners and other health services can ensure everyone gets access to the best services possible.”

The full PNA report can be viewed here.

The Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) is carried out on behalf of the Health & Wellbeing Boards in Coventry and Warwickshire to assess the current and future needs of local pharmacy services available across the patch. This PNA will have a lifespan of 3 years, October 2022 – September 2025.

