This course will teach you how manage, report and learn from medication incidents.

Course Overview

If you’re trying to reduce medication errors stop right now, you’re thinking about this the wrong way around. You want to reduce the harm that medication errors (or more correctly medication incidents) cause, and the only way you’ll do this is by learning from these incidents. With success, you’ll see your reported incidents go up, giving you more opportunities to learn.

But the harm they cause should go down.

This course will teach you how manage, report and learn from medication incidents. It will enable you to provide the correct response to Safeguarding Teams and the Care Quality Commission. It will enable you to reduce the chance of harm from medication incidents occurring by learning from them.

By the end of the course you will be able to:

Explain why we should focus on harm reduction rather than error reduction

See how some of the world’s safest care providers achieved a reduction in harm from errors

Create a reporting system to ensure the whole organization learns from incidents

Outline what an ‘outstanding’ incident reporting system looks like to CQC (KLOE S6)

Explain which medication incidents need reporting to Safeguarding and CQC

Demonstrate root cause investigation so you can learn from your medicines incidents

Explain how to spread the learning from medicines incidents

Use the Incident Decision Tree to understand when staff need support vs intervention

We will study actual medicines incidents that have occurred in your organisation in the case studies

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk