This course will provide you with the skills, knowledge and materials to assess staff competence to administer medicines.

Medication Assessor Training

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) requires care providers to have a formal system to assess staff competence to administer medication. This course will provide you with the skills, knowledge and materials to assess staff competence to administer medicines. You will practice assessing people administering various different dosage forms, using direct observation against a set of structured competence assessment checklists.

Describe the legal/best practice requirements for assessing staff competence

Tailor the direct observation checklist to your own organisation

Observe someone administering the following dosage forms and state if they are competent or not:

Solid oral medicines (tablets, capsules etc.)

Oral liquids

Topical medicines (creams, ointments etc.)

Inhalers

Eye drops

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk