Dementia Bus

The Virtual Dementia Tour (VDT) gives delegates an experience of what dementia might be like by using specialist equipment and creating a simulated environment.

Delegates will be expected to carry out simple tasks during the tour and will be able to empathise with challenges that people living with dementia may experience.

The learner will be able to:

Explain some of the physical and sensory changes that as person living with dementia may experience.

Explain how the environment can help or hinder a person living with dementia

Describe ways to make the environment conducive for someone living with dementia

Identify ways to improve communication for people living with dementia

Understand the importance of person centred care and approaches for people living with dementia

Understand how to challenge stereotyping and labelling of people living with dementia

Relate to how a person with dementia may feel in an unfamiliar environment and identify ways to support the person.

Describe ways that care and support staff can change their practice to improve the lives of people living with dementia and help them achieve positive outcomes

Explain the importance for people with dementia to have meaningful activities and are supported in an inclusive environment.

Describe ways to promote dignity and respect for people living with dementia

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk