This course will enable learners to understand the process and what is involved in Care Planning.

This Care Planning training will give care and support workers the knowledge and understanding to effectively write a care plans for the people they support and ensure a clear log if kept ready for CQC inspections.

This course will enable learners to understand the process and what is involved in Care Planning, know the information that is needed and how it should be recorded. They will also learn how to support an individual with advance care planning.

This training applies to all health and social care workers that are involved in the process of care planning and work in settings such as Care Homes, Day Centres, or supporting an in supported living or an individual in their own home.

Course Objectives:

What is a Care Plan?

What is Person Centred Care?

The components of the Care Planning Cycle

Responsibilities

Required levels of communication, use of documentation and record keeping

The importance of Care Plan reviews, their purpose

Risk Management / Assessments

Partnership Working

Course Content:

Documentation

How to develop care plans

How to carry out assessments

'This is me' section

Review care plans regularly and in response to critical incident / Change in Risk

Who is responsible for which part of the process

What not to do

How to carry out risk management

Wording to use

Person Centred Planning

Partnership Working

Meeting Professional, local, national standards following recommended best practice.

Aims, Actions, Responsibilities

Goal Setting - Setting out what do you want to achieve, by when, how to measure success and measuring weather or not we have achieved it.

Accessibility to care plans by all supporting in the client's life.

Linking care planning to reviews.

Useful/ Good Practice re: Behaviour Support

What to cover for meeting safeguarding, legal requirements

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk