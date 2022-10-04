This course will enable learners to understand the process and what is involved in Care Planning.
This Care Planning training will give care and support workers the knowledge and understanding to effectively write a care plans for the people they support and ensure a clear log if kept ready for CQC inspections.
This course will enable learners to understand the process and what is involved in Care Planning, know the information that is needed and how it should be recorded. They will also learn how to support an individual with advance care planning.
This training applies to all health and social care workers that are involved in the process of care planning and work in settings such as Care Homes, Day Centres, or supporting an in supported living or an individual in their own home.
Course Objectives:
- What is a Care Plan?
- What is Person Centred Care?
- The components of the Care Planning Cycle
- Responsibilities
- Required levels of communication, use of documentation and record keeping
- The importance of Care Plan reviews, their purpose
- Risk Management / Assessments
- Partnership Working
Course Content:
- Documentation
- How to develop care plans
- How to carry out assessments
- 'This is me' section
- Review care plans regularly and in response to critical incident / Change in Risk
- Who is responsible for which part of the process
- What not to do
- How to carry out risk management
- Wording to use
- Person Centred Planning
- Partnership Working
- Meeting Professional, local, national standards following recommended best practice.
- Aims, Actions, Responsibilities
- Goal Setting - Setting out what do you want to achieve, by when, how to measure success and measuring weather or not we have achieved it.
- Accessibility to care plans by all supporting in the client's life.
- Linking care planning to reviews.
- Useful/ Good Practice re: Behaviour Support
- What to cover for meeting safeguarding, legal requirements
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk