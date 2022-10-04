Activity Coordination

Why meaningful activities are important

Activity Coordination

 

  • Why meaningful activities are important
  • Impact of isolation, lack of stimulation and disengagement on the sense of personhood
  • Matching activities & interests to each individual
  • The importance of challenge and opportunity
  • Moving from task to daily living
  • Building in risk opportunities for growth (exploring risk and H & S)
  • How we can be creative in our evaluation of interactions and evidencing engagement for regulatory purposes

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 4th October 2022

