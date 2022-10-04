Act for Autism

Awareness Training for Professionals Supporting The Autism Community

Connect with autism workshops have a solution focussed approach to help professionals identify how their practice can be enhanced to help achieve better outcomes for children and young people who may access their services.

The relational approach devised and developed by the trainers is called the 3 C’s pathway which gives participants a stepped approach to be able to communicate more effectively with autistic children through establishing the right environment and taking the time to connect with a child on their terms.

A one day child-focused workshop that includes:

Understanding autism from a social and historical context

Exploring the spectrum

Introducing a Clear Time practise and the 3 C pathway

Sensory integration and the part it plays in the condition

Your part in building relationship

Case studies and group discussion

Exploring best practise

Hearing from the experts – the autistic community

Taking reasonable adjustments from the practical to the personal

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk