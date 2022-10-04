A brief guide to the statutory Prevent Duty and requirements for local providers

Prevent Training

An outline of threat and risk from extremism in Warwickshire

A guide to issues of vulnerability to, and indications of, involvement in violent extremism

An outline to signs and symbols associated with extremist groups

How to access support

Participants on the course receive a certificate of participation and the course time is 1hr 30mins. It is highly suitable for colleagues who may have taken part in Prevent training before and who need a refresh, along with those who may not have received any Prevent training previously. After taking part in the session, participants will be more aware of:

the key requirements of the Prevent Duty and implications for the organisation.

how to recognise signs of vulnerability to violent extremism.

how to act on any concerns to ensure vulnerable people are safeguarded.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk