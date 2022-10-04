A brief guide to the statutory Prevent Duty and requirements for local providers
Prevent Training
- An outline of threat and risk from extremism in Warwickshire
- A guide to issues of vulnerability to, and indications of, involvement in violent extremism
- An outline to signs and symbols associated with extremist groups
- How to access support
Participants on the course receive a certificate of participation and the course time is 1hr 30mins. It is highly suitable for colleagues who may have taken part in Prevent training before and who need a refresh, along with those who may not have received any Prevent training previously. After taking part in the session, participants will be more aware of:
- the key requirements of the Prevent Duty and implications for the organisation.
- how to recognise signs of vulnerability to violent extremism.
- how to act on any concerns to ensure vulnerable people are safeguarded.
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk