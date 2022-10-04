Mental Health First Aid (1-Day)

Provides learners with the knowledge to recognise a range of mental health conditions, how to start a supportive conversation and when/how to signpost a person to seek appropriate professional help.

FAA Award in First Aid for Mental Health (Level 2 RQF/Level 5 SCQF)

Each year approximately 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health condition and at least 1 in 6 employees experience common mental health problems in the workplace. Research has shown that work is the biggest cause of stress which can stop people performing at their best.

Mental health conditions are often hidden due to stigma and fear of discrimination and research has shown that a culture of fear and silence around mental health is costly to employers.

This 6-hour qualification provides learners with the knowledge to recognise a range of mental health conditions, how to start a supportive conversation and when and how to signpost a person to seek appropriate professional help. Learners will know how to recognise and manage stress and understand the impact of substance abuse. They will learn about the first aid action plan for mental health, be able to put it in place and know how to implement a positive mental health culture in the workplace.

Learners will not diagnose or treat mental health conditions as this can only be carried out by healthcare professionals but will gain the knowledge to identify when a person may have a condition and know where they can go to get help.

Qualification structure

This qualification is regulated in the UK and awarded by First Aid Awards. FAA are an Awarding Organisation regulated by Ofqual and SQA Accreditation. The qualification sits on the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) and the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF). The qualification consists of one mandatory unit.

Entry requirements

The qualification is available to learners aged 14 or over. It is recommended that learners should hold a minimum of Level 1 in literacy or equivalent to undertake this qualification. It may be possible to allocate a reasonable adjustment to a learner who has a disability, medical condition or learning need; learners should contact their training provider to discuss. Any reasonable adjustments granted must be in line with the FAA Reasonable Adjustments Policy.

Qualification delivery

The qualification has 6 assigned guided learning hours (GLH) and 7 hours total qualification time (TQT). GLH indicates the number of classroom contact hours that the learner will undertake. TQT includes GLH but also takes into account any unsupervised learning and is an estimate of how long the average learner will take to complete the qualification. The minimum classroom contact time of 6 hours. Each session must be a minimum of two hours. The class ratio for the qualification is a maximum of 16 learners to 1 Trainer/Assessor.

Certification

The qualification is valid for three years from the date of achievement. It is strongly recommended that the learner attends annual refresher training. The learner will need to complete the full course again to requalify for a further three years. Progression Learners who achieve this qualification could progress to the FAA Level 3 Award in Supervising First Aid for Mental Health (RQF)/Award in Leading First Aid for Mental Health at SCQF Level 6. FAA also offer qualifications in health & safety including manual handling and fire safety, food safety, safeguarding and first aid and related subjects if a learner wanted to diversify.

If you would like to reserve a space for this training, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, Lynn Bassett at lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk .