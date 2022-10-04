Diabetes Webinar for Staff and Families supporting individuals with Learning Disability

Training provided by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership and the Warwickshire County Council Learning & Development Team, aimed at those caring for individuals with learning disabilities.
Outline of the Training:
- Overview of the types of diabetes
- Year of care for people living with diabetes
- Complications of diabetes
- Medications used in diabetes
Expected Learning Outcomes:
- Understand the differences between type 1 and type 2
- What is self-management, what happens at the annual review, why do interim reviews, what are the roles of the pharmacist, HCA, PN and GP
- Understand the complications which can arise, common treatment for them, and ways to prevent them
- Understand the groups of medications used to treat high glucose including insulin and tablets, understand why statins are often prescribed, understand the medications used in the treatment of complications of diabetes
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk