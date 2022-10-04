Health Champions (Trainer Option)

This award, supported by the Department of Health, helps organisations and employers support a healthy workforce and helps frontline staff to perform a general health promotion role.

Health Improvement

Healthcare is changing. The emphasis is shifting from treating illness, to promoting good health. The Department of Health is encouraging individuals to take responsibility for their own health and wellbeing – whether it is quitting smoking, doing more exercise, losing weight, eating more healthily or drinking alcohol wisely.

About the award

This award, supported by the Department of Health, helps organisations and employers support a healthy workforce and helps frontline staff to perform a general health promotion role. It provides the underpinning knowledge necessary to support people to make positive changes in their lives and to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

It covers examples of inequalities in health within the UK, their possible causes and current approaches to tackling these inequalities. Candidates will learn how effective communication can support health messages, how to promote improvements in the health and wellbeing of others and understand the impact of behaviour change on improving an individual’s health and wellbeing.

Benefits for Learners

The award has a number of benefits including:

• Enhancing your own health and wellbeing

• Reinforcing a work-life balance

• Knowledge and skills in health promotion

• Greater confidence to support people to make every contact a health improvement contact

What to expect

The award is based on a 1-day virtual training course (via Zoom) and includes a 45-minute multiple choice assessment which must be passed to achieve certification.

Learners will be provided with pre-course information to help support them through the subjects being covered.

Learners will need to have a reliable internet connection, access to a web camera and microphone to complete this course.

If you would like to book onto this course, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, Lynn Bassett at lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk .