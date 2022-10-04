Health Champions (Independent Study)

This course is being delivered as independent learning to allow flexibility in our training opportunities.

Health Champions are defined as holding the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) Level 2: Understanding Health Improvement qualification. They proactively engage with individuals and the community, supporting people in adopting healthier lifestyles.

Health Champions can be any member of staff, usually frontline workers, and are trained and accredited to provide members of the public with health and wellbeing advice. The RSPH UHI training will provide Health Champions with an understanding of the principles of promoting health and wellbeing, increase their communication skills and enable them to direct individuals towards further practical support in their efforts to attain a healthier lifestyle.

The course consists of four core modules:

Health Inequalities

Effective Communication

Promoting Health and Wellbeing

Behaviour Change

Course Delivery:

This course is being delivered as independent learning to allow flexibility in our training opportunities. Each delegate will receive their Health Champions workbooks via post. They contain course material for the full 8-hour course, including activities and sample questions. This will be read and completed before the web-based sessions by each delegate. The delegate will keep the workbook.

Each attendee must then attend one web-based session, as interactions and discussions are key for learning and putting into practice. The qualified trainer will use examples of where the learning fits into the role(s) of the delegates. This allows the delegate time to reflect and ask questions before they sit their e-assessment with the trainer sat under exam conditions, consisting of 30 multiple choice questions.

If you would like to reserve a space for this training, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, Lynn Bassett at lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk .