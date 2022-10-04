This Eating Disorders Awareness training will give learners an introduction to eating disorders and is suitable of professionals working in a variety of healthcare sectors.

Course Duration: 3 Hours

This Eating Disorders Awareness training will give learners an introduction to eating disorders and is suitable of professionals working in a variety of healthcare sectors. Tidal Training have developed the course so that learners leave with a strong foundation in how eating disorders work, why recovery is so difficult, as well as practical advice on the sources of help.

The course will help attendees learn about the fundamental issues surrounding the illnesses. It is ideal for anyone working with or supporting and individual who has eating disorders.

The training will give you a thorough grounding in basic knowledge of eating disorders, including what they are, the specific types of eating disorders, possible causes, and prevalence.

Course content

You can expect to come away from the course with an understanding of:

Different Eating Disorder types

What recovery means with regards to Eating Disorders

Signs and symptoms

Causes and risks

Sources of help

Key facts and figures

Insights into support tools used with Eating Disorder clients

Resources and contacts

Certification

There will be continuous tutor assessment, there is no final examination.

Those students who complete the course and are deemed to have reached the required standard will be awarded a certificate of attendance valid for a period of 3 years.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk