Dysphagia Awareness for People with Learning Disabilities

Training provided by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership and the Warwickshire County Council Learning & Development Team, aimed at those caring for individuals with learning disabilities.

Training Objectives:

· Understanding swallowing and the structures involved

· Understanding causes of eating and drinking problems (Dysphagia)

· What is aspiration and some health risks linked to swallowing problems/aspiration

· Signs of concern

· The Role of SLT

· Ways to help manage risk

· How you can help everyday

· Food and fluid textures summary

· How to make eating a pleasure not a pain

Practical Knowledge and Support will be provided during the session. Applicants are requested to have (some) of the following items available during the course:

Dry biscuit

Regular crisps

Piece of bread and some butter to spread on it later

Yoghurt

Cottage cheese

Chocolate buttons

Quavers/Wotsits/Prawn crackers

Drink of choice

You will not need a lot of these items, and it is not essential you have everything on the list. However, having a few will help with understanding during the course.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk