Dysphagia Awareness for People with Learning Disabilities

Training provided by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership and the Warwickshire County Council Learning & Development Team, aimed at those caring for individuals with learning disabilities.
Training Objectives:
· Understanding swallowing and the structures involved
· Understanding causes of eating and drinking problems (Dysphagia)
· What is aspiration and some health risks linked to swallowing problems/aspiration
· Signs of concern
· The Role of SLT
· Ways to help manage risk
· How you can help everyday
· Food and fluid textures summary
· How to make eating a pleasure not a pain
Practical Knowledge and Support will be provided during the session. Applicants are requested to have (some) of the following items available during the course:
- Dry biscuit
- Regular crisps
- Piece of bread and some butter to spread on it later
- Yoghurt
- Cottage cheese
- Chocolate buttons
- Quavers/Wotsits/Prawn crackers
- Drink of choice
You will not need a lot of these items, and it is not essential you have everything on the list. However, having a few will help with understanding during the course.
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk