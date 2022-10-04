Dysphagia Awareness for People with Learning Disabilities

Training provided by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership and the Warwickshire County Council Learning & Development Team, aimed at those caring for individuals with learning disabilities.

Training Objectives:

·     Understanding swallowing and the structures involved

·     Understanding causes of eating and drinking problems (Dysphagia)

·     What is aspiration and some health risks linked to swallowing problems/aspiration

·     Signs of concern

·     The Role of SLT

·     Ways to help manage risk

·     How you can help everyday

·     Food and fluid textures summary

·     How to make eating a pleasure not a pain

 

Practical Knowledge and Support will be provided during the session. Applicants are requested to have (some) of the following items available during the course:

 

  • Dry biscuit
  • Regular crisps
  • Piece of bread and some butter to spread on it later
  • Yoghurt
  • Cottage cheese
  • Chocolate buttons
  • Quavers/Wotsits/Prawn crackers
  • Drink of choice

 

You will not need a lot of these items, and it is not essential you have everything on the list. However, having a few will help with understanding during the course.

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk          

Published: 4th October 2022

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed