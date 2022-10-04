This course is based on the Making Every Contact Count (MECC) approach, an NHS designed intervention.

This course is based on the Making Every Contact Count (MECC) approach, an NHS designed intervention. MECC is an approach to behaviour change that uses the millions of day-to-day interactions that organisations and people have with other people to support them in making positive changes to their physical and mental health and wellbeing. We know that some of the common problems (e.g., debt, unemployment, relationship and safety issues) can lead to poor health and wellbeing if not tackled early enough.

General MECC focused on the lifestyle issues that, when addressed, can make the greatest improvement to an individual’s health: Stopping smoking, drinking alcohol only within the recommended limits, healthy eating, being physically active, keeping to a healthy weight and improving mental health and wellbeing.

Enhanced MECC goes one step further by also addressing issues such as debt and unemployment, as well as family relationships to better illustrate how mental health and wellbeing can affect an individual’s life choices. It will also provide course attendees with local links and support service contacts to aid in signposting individuals within Warwickshire.

Watch this quick video from Warwickshire County Council and Citizen’s Advice discussing MECC in Warwickshire:

https://youtu.be/VXyylXnwLGQ

At the end of the training, by working through all course objectives, attendees will be better equipped to:

• Understand an individual’s potential needs

• Have a raised awareness of verbal and visual cues

• Discuss issues with greater confidence and learned techniques

• Signpost if suitable for clients

• Make appropriate referrals

All attendees who complete the course will be able to access ongoing support and advice from the Warwickshire County Council.

If you are interested in learning more about organising training dates for your staff, feel free to contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk or alternatively Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk .