Child Accident Prevention (CAP) MECC

This course is based on the Making Every Contact Count (MECC) approach, an NHS designed intervention. MECC is an approach to behaviour change that uses the millions of day-to-day interactions that organisations and people have with other people to support them in making positive changes to their physical and mental health and wellbeing. We know that some of the common problems (e.g., debt, unemployment, relationship and safety issues) can lead to poor health and wellbeing if not tackled early enough.

Child Accident Prevention MECC (CAP) was introduced to reduce the total number of accidents in children aged 0-5 years old, which result in hospital admissions. In 2016/17, Warwickshire had the fourth highest rate of hospital admissions caused by unintentional and deliberate injuries in 0-4 years across the West Midlands region (152.8 per 10,000). In infants aged under one, over 50% of all attendances were for head injuries across the three-year period. Other common injuries in this age group were soft tissue inflammation, burns and scalds.

Watch this quick video from Warwickshire County Council and Citizen’s Advice discussing MECC in Warwickshire:

https://youtu.be/VXyylXnwLGQ

At the end of the training, by working through all course objectives, attendees will be better equipped to:

• Understand an individual’s potential needs

• Recognise the causes of accidents and the wider pressures that people face

• Spot the signs and triggers for a MECC conversation

• Start a MECC conversation

• Discuss issues with greater confidence and learned techniques

• Signposting and Referring - where to find help & info

All attendees who complete the course will be able to access ongoing support, advice and up to date information from the Warwickshire County Council.

If you are interested in learning more about organising training dates for your staff, feel free to contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk , or alternatively Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk .