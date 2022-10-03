Start your quitting journey this Stoptober.

Stoptober is back and Warwickshire County Council is encouraging smokers who are thinking about quitting to join in with the millions of others and quit for the month of October.

Smokers who are able to quit for 28 days are 5 times more likely to quit for good. Quitting will allow you to start moving better, breathe more easily - and with the average smoker smoking 10 cigarettes a day, quitting could save £2352 a year.

Smokers in Warwickshire can call 0333 005 0095 or text ‘QUIT’ to 60777 to access additional stop smoking support such as, talking directly to stop smoking advisors either over the phone or video call, support via text messages or as part of a virtual support group.

The service increases the ways in which people can access stop smoking support, allowing smokers to choose support to meet their needs, whether this is face to face from their pharmacist or GP, using nicotine replacement therapy or through the new virtual service.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“We know that quitting smoking can be a challenge and it’s no surprise as nicotine is highly addictive, however, support is there to help you quit. In Warwickshire we have a range of stop smoking services so you can access the support you want in a way that suits you and Stoptober is a great time to start.”

For support quitting smoking, call the new number on 0333 005 0095 or text ‘QUIT’ to 60777. You can also visit the Quit4Good website to find face-to-face and digital support.