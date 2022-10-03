Spooky fun for all the family at St John’s House this October

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire are promising spooky fun for all ages at St John’s House Museum in Warwick this October.

St John’s Haunted House, Thursday 27 October – Sunday 30 October 2022

Get spooked as you explore rooms at St Johns House, see them as you've never seen them before. Discover the creepy story of the Knights Templar hospital on site in the Medieval era. Make Mad Science bouncy eyeballs and a spooky lantern to take home. Get messy making potions, enjoy small world fairy play and more.

£14 children, £8 adults, 2 and under free. Spaces are limited so book soon: Special events – Heritage and culture (warwickshire.gov.uk)

Spooky Gin Cocktails and Ghost Tour, Friday 28 October 2022

Join us for a unique ghost hunt at St John’s House! Challenge your fears and take part in real experiments with Ghost Hunters 'Haunted Happenings' and enjoy some spooky gin cocktails from 'The Warwickshire Gin Company'.

The evening includes a tour of the St John’s House to hear the fascinating and varied history of the building and all the people who have lived here. Then join experienced guides and paranormal experts as they show you what to look for and how to read the signs of unusual activity.

Tickets £25 per person. Tickets are limited, for full details and to book please visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

County Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “St John's House is a wonderful Jacobean landmark in Warwickshire with a history spanning almost 900 years.

“It is popular with paranormal enthusiasts who regularly check in on activity after dark, and we’re pleased to be able to open the doors this half term to provide some spooky fun for children and adults alike.”