Learner Voice is the opportunity for learners to share their thoughts and opinions, to be heard, and to shape Warwickshire’s Adult and Community Learning Service (ACL).

Here are some of the ways you can feed back your thoughts and opinions:

Comments boxes

Questionnaires

Meetings with Programme Leads

Learner Forum

How is your Learner Voice used?

To put your interests first

To improve your learning experience

To shape your learning provision

To improve awareness of your rights and responsibilities

To keep improving the quality of the service we offer

We want to know how you feel about your experience of learning with Warwickshire Adult and Community Learning Service.

We need you for the Learner Forum

At Warwickshire’s Adult and Community Learning Service, your views matter. To make sure you get the most out of your time with us, we offer the opportunity to discuss and share your learning journey experience through meetings of the Learner Forum.

Get involved

Joining the Learner Forum will enable you to:

Collaborate: meet other learners

Share: talk about your thoughts and experiences of the Service

Develop: work on building your self-confidence

Move on: add a volunteering opportunity to your CV

The Learner Forum meets every term to share thoughts and ideas about learning with Warwickshire’s Adult and Community Learning Service. The meetings are online but we can support you to join online from one of our Centres.

To find out more, please email acl@warwickshire.gov.uk by Friday 21 October, 2022 You will be sent a leafet about the forum, together with an application and consent form.