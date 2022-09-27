Free training for Warwickshire schools! 

Schools across Warwickshire are being invited to take up the offer of free training as part of a county-wide programme to support children and young people including those with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND).

This exciting training programme is being offered by Warwickshire County Council to all schools across the county and includes mental health first aid, restorative practice, and autism spectrum awareness training. The free training will help those attending to better understand how to meet the needs of children and young people including those with SEND. All the courses offered are accredited and are free to professionals working within a Warwickshire school.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said:

“Specialist training in schools is key to ensuring that headteachers, school staff and governors have the right support in place to establish a whole school approach to supporting children and young people including those with SEND. We know there are many reasons as to why some schools may not have been able to previously take up specialist training, but by offering free training both online and face to face, we are hoping that schools will be able to access training when it’s convenient within their busy school day.

“There are a wide variety of courses to choose from and schools can access as much or as little as they need to ensure that together we can make a difference to the families we are supporting.”

For more information on the training available, please email sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information on SEND support and advice in Warwickshire, visit the SEND Local Offer https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send and SEND Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WarksLocalOffer and sign up for the monthly SEND newsletter https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/send-august-2022