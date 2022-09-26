Warwickshire seeks further opinions on its Local Transport Plan

Following the first round of Consultation in 2021 about aspirations for a Local Transport Plan for Warwickshire, the County Council is set to go out to consultation again on the draft of its new plan.

Have your say today: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/local-transport-plan/

A draft version of a new Local Transport Plan (LTP) has been created. This set of strategies covers the strategic aims for transport in the county and guides decision making over transport schemes.

The Consultation will assess whether the drafts meet the key aims of the Council plan and the county’s residents and businesses and whether the LTP key themes, policies and overall content are suitable or need further amendment.

Alongside the Core Strategy sit six sub strategies;

Active travel: how walking and cycling as means of travel can be supported

Freight: a rail transport infrastructure to support the local economy

Managing space: how physical space is used for transport and other purposes

Motor vehicles: creating an appropriate road network, recognising this is still the most used mode of transport

Safer travel: Sustaining a reliable and safe network with reduced road casualties

Public transport: An alternative transport to cars to provide economic and social benefits for all.

Residents and businesses will be urged to complete the consultation. Their input is key to the final strategies and policies which will make up the whole LTP which will go to Cabinet for approval before being published, probably in early 2023.

The LTP itself will then inform future service delivery in transport initiatives and infrastructure.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “I’m really pleased to see the next stage of the consultation for the LTP go live. The initial engagement with Warwickshire residents, visitors, key stakeholders and organisations and businesses was really well received and we had many responses. This has given us the information for a second draft which can really tackle the transport issues that the county faces over the coming years.

“It’s not just anyone with an interest in transport in Warwickshire, though, that I urge to complete the consultation; if you want to see how businesses will be supported, how places will be managed to promote residents’ health and wellbeing or if you are interested in how the county will achieve its ambition of becoming net zero Carbon, your input is vital.”

Consultation has now gone live and will run until 20 November 2022 and can be found at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/local-transport-plan/