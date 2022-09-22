Warwickshire County Council Supports Great Big Green Week 2022

Residents are encouraged to find out how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of climate change as part of Great Big Green Week 2022.

Great Big Green Week runs from Saturday 24 September to Monday 2 October 2022 and is the UK’s biggest ever celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect the natural world.

Great Big Green Week will unleash a wave of support for action to protect the planet. Tens of thousands of people in every corner of the country will celebrate the heartfelt, brave, everyday actions being taken to stand up for nature and fight climate change.

To mark Great Big Green Week, Warwickshire County Council will be sharing some of the things that it is doing to play its part in addressing the climate change emergency and also the things that residents can do to take control of their own carbon footprints and environmental impacts.

Across the week (Monday 26 to Friday 30) Warwickshire County Council will cover the following key areas of activity:

Active Travel

Biodiversity

Waste

Energy

Transport

This content will be shared on the Warwickshire Website, the Warwickshire Climate Emergency website and across social media channels such as Twitter and Facebook.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “At Warwickshire County Council we are very committed that concerns of the climate and environment underpin all our decision making and proud to be able to showcase all the things that we are doing to mitigate and adapt to our planet’s changing climate as part of our activity for Great Big Green Week 2022.

“In addition to sharing our own climate change journey, we are also seeking to inspire our residents, communities and businesses to take their own steps as, together, we stive for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

Find out more about Big Green Week here: https://greatbiggreenweek.com/

Find a local Big Green Week event here: https://greatbiggreenweek.com/find-an-event/

There is just a short time remaining for community and voluntary groups to get their applications in for the second round of the Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund. Find out more: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/regeneration-projects/green-shoots-community-climate-change-fund-2022

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/